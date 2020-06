A portion of North Broad Street in Galesburg will be closed for a manhole installation.

City officials say the work, expected to start on Monday, June 22, will close the northbound lane of North Broad Street from North to Grove Street. This will start at 7 a.m. and go through 5 p.m. on Friday, June 26.

During the evening hours, city officials say the north and south bound lanes will open and the center lane will be closed. This will be from 5 p.m. to 7 a.m.