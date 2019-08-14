Road work to begin in Bettendorf on Willow Drive

Road work will begin on Willow Drive in Bettendorf and it's expected to last for three weeks.

City officials say the work will begin on Monday, August 19 and pending weather, it will last three weeks. A portion of Willow Drive, immediately north of the traffic circle, will be closed to all traffic during this time.

While the work is going on, the rest of Willow Drive north of the work zone and south of Maplecrest Road will temporarily be converted to a two-way street.

City officials say on-street parking will be prohibited during this time.