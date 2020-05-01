Road work to start on East 46th Street in Davenport on Monday

Road work will begin on East 46th Street in Davenport on Monday for pavement improvements.

This will restrict thru traffic between Welcome Way and Brady Street.

Officials with the city say the "crack and seat process" that is being used will take around five weeks to finish. It will also require a short-term full closure mid-way through the project when new paving is installed.

The work is expected to be finished in early June, pending weather.

Drivers are asked to use Kimberly Road as an alternate route during the construction.