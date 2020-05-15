Road work to start on portion of Jersey Ridge Road in Davenport; expected to last until August

Crews will be working on coordinating lane reductions on portions of Jersey Ridge Road in Davenport starting on Wednesday, May 20.

Officials say this will be between Central Park and George Washington Boulevard. The back-to-back projects will install a new water main and then it will be followed by resurfacing.

Davenport Public Works and Iowa American Water Company will be working on this project.

Officials say drivers can expect a lane reduction with changing traffic control along the area through the month of August.

Slow down and observe traffic control when driving through this work zone.