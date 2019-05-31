Robert Pattinson will be the next Batman

(Gray News) - Robert Pattinson will be bringing the next iteration of Batman to life on the movie screen, according to Variety.

Robert Pattinson arrives at the 2018 amfAR Inspiration Gala Los Angeles on Thursday, Oct. 18, 2018, in Beverly Hills, Calif. He will be the sixth actor to play Batman. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Known as the star of the “Twilight” series, Pattinson would be taking over from Ben Affleck, who appeared three times in DC’s movie universe: 2016′s “Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice” and “Suicide Squad,” as well as “Justice League” in 2017.

Pre-production on “The Batman,” with director Matt Reeves (“Dawn of the Planet of the Apes,” “Cloverfield”) is expected to start in the summer.

Then-Warner Bros. Entertainment CEO Kevin Tsujihara said in February that future DC films would not be directly connected as previous ones had been.

“The universe isn’t as connected as we thought it was going to be five years ago,” Tsujihara told L.A. Times. “You’re seeing much more focus on individual experiences around individual characters. That’s not to say we won’t at some point come back to that notion of a more connected universe. But it feels like that’s the right strategy for us right now.”

At 33, Pattinson would be the second-youngest actor to don the cowl on the big screen, Variety said. Christian Bale was 31 when "Batman Begins" premiered in 2005.

Nicholas Hoult was also rumored to be on the shortlist for the role.

Other leading men to take on the role in live action, with varying levels of success, were Adam West, Michael Keaton, Val Kilmer and George Clooney.

