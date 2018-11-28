Robert Young Center awarded $500,000 grant to fight opioid crisis

UnityPoint Health's Robert Young Center is one of three organizations to receive $500,000 from the Illinois Department of Human Services/Division of Substance Use Prevention and Recovery. The grant funding is to expand access in the Quad Cities region to Medication-Assisted Treatment for people who suffer from opioid use disorders.

With these funds, Robert Young Center plans to reach additional counties that currently offer few treatment service options for people with opioid use disorders. Robert Young Center will be targeting services to areas around Rock Island County including Mercer, Henry, Henderson, Warren, Hancock, Stark, Putnam and Marshall counties.

“We want our community to know we’re here to provide care. Extending our reach and expanding our services will provide greater access to treatment for people needing help,” says Dennis Duke, President of UnityPoint Health – Robert Young Center.

Through the support of networks of community providers and partners, this approach coordinates treatment with medical care and counseling. Known as the Hub and Spoke model, this regional method for delivering Medication-Assisted Treatment aims to more effectively treat the whole person as they make their way along the path of recovery.

The two other organizations receiving grant money are Chestnut Health Systems, Inc. in Bloomington, Illinois and Mathers Recovery in Elgin, Illinois.

These services are funded in full or in part through a State Opioid Response (SOR) Grant (TI-081699) to the Illinois Department of Human Services, Division of Substance Use Prevention and Recovery, from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration.