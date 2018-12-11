Robert Young Center granted $100,000 to support youth suicide prevention program

The Quad Cities Community Foundation awarded $100,000.00 to the Robert Young Center to support a new youth suicide prevention program.

The Quad Cities Community Foundation says: "There's a gap in the system when it comes to supporting families struggling with youth mental health issues".

The grant was received to create a Youth Suicide and Self-Harm Support program for youth, families, schools, and community groups. The program aims to raise awareness, offer therapy for youth, and support groups for parents.

Sherry Ristau, president of the Community Foundation says, " This mental health program supports such a wide base of the community, from the families to the educational systems, to the health and medical fields".

According to the Centers for Disease Control, suicide is the second leading cause of death between the ages of 10 and 24. They also say that more teenagers and young adults die from suicide than from cancer, heart disease, birth defects, stroke, pneumonia, influenza, and chronic lung disease, combined.

Suicidal thoughts can happen at any age and it is important to know that there are resources available and one of them is through the national suicide prevention hotline. They are available 24/7. They can be reached at 1-800-273-8255.