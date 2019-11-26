Robert Young Center receives 2019 Excellence in Mental Health Award

The Robert Young Center has received the 2019 award for Excellence in Mental Health.

The Illinois Association of Behavioral Health (IABH) honored the Robert Young Center with the award with the center's president, Dennis Duke, on hand to receive the award.

You can read the full announcement from UnityPoint Health below.

"In recognition of Robert Young Center’s ongoing commitment to providing outstanding behavioral health services to the community, the Illinois Association of Behavioral Health (IABH) honored the organization with the 2019 Excellence in Mental Health Award. Robert Young Center President Dennis Duke was on hand to receive the award on behalf of the Center.

“Robert Young Center is dedicated to treating the people we serve with dignity and excellence,” said Duke. “One of the ways we do that is by partnering. Our partnerships with UnityPoint Clinic and Community Health Care are vital to the bi-directional integration of primary and behavioral health care and expanding access.”

Sara Howe, CEO of IABH, presented the award to Duke saying, “Robert Young Center has been considered a leader in mental health care for decades. Programs that they developed have become common practice across the state. Their being at the forefront of innovative care made it a natural fit that they should receive the Excellence in Mental Health Award.”

Robert Young Center, the first community health center in Illinois, is strongly committed to providing community support, as evidenced by the development of its Community Support Program and District 22 in downtown Rock Island. District 22 is a safe and supportive environment, so people may socialize and build important life skills. Robert Young Center also supports the Quad Cities through community programs and services that help build resilience and breakdown stigma that too often accompanies individuals with a mental health or substance use condition.

Robert Young Center is the third recipient of the Excellence in Mental Health Award. This award, presented for the first time in 2017, celebrates innovative practices in mental health treatment.

For more information, visit unitypoint.org."