Robust turnout for Preston blood drive following Clinton Fire

Just minutes away from Clinton, the blood drive in Preston saw tremendous support.

Nearly 30 donors arrived to give back to their community, however, some wore red in solidarity with the Clinton Fire Department. Many of the people I spoke with tell me it’s a sign of support for Adam Cain-- who remains in the hospital.

Today was a way for them to help others the way our firefighters help their community.

Some of the people at the drive have very close personal connections to the tragedy in Clinton.

“I know both of the guys affected. One of them is my best friend and he’s still fighting for his life,” says Chandler Sterk.” He's been around me almost all my life. I’m in a volunteer fire department with him so, the guy deserves it all, and here I am.”

Shana Krogman showed up wearing a Clinton Fire Department t-shirt. While Krogman is a nurse and frequently donates blood, this time around she was moved by the rallying support of the community.

“It’s actually been very comforting seeing the different communities coming together, people coming out and showing compassion again, showing that they care about others,” says Krogman.

“It makes you feel good that we can help other people in any way that you possibly can, whether its times, money, blood, whatever they need."

For Lisa Ruchotzke, the death and injury of two Clinton Firefighters hit close to home. Both her husband and her son are volunteer firefighters, “you never know when it’s going to be your family that needs help,” says Ruchotzke.

She says she, and others in the area will keep both affected families in their prayers.

“A lot of people are traumatized by it, and we're very concerned about the Cain family. We're hoping that Adam is doing better, and we'll continue to pray for him, and praying for the Hosettte family as well."

