Rochester police welcome new K9 officer by holding 'puppy shower'

Law enforcement officials in Rochester, Minn. have welcomed their newest K9 member by throwing him a puppy shower.

Hulk is a three-month-old black lab who was adopted from a local shelter by the department.

Hulk will be trained to become a member of the K9 team

He seems to be a pretty smart dog already. Instead of gifts and chew toys, Hulk is requesting monetary donations for his training as a deputy.

