Rock Falls area attorney charged with criminal sexual assault

An attorney from Whiteside County is being charged with criminal sexual assault after one of his clients told police she was assaulted.

Officials with the Illinois State Police announced in a release Friday that 63-year-old Michael Lancaster, of Rock Falls, was booked on Thursday, Oct. 10 on the charges.

Illinois State Police agents say they conducted a thorough investigation into allegations that were made by a victim who told police she had retained Lancaster as her attorney when he sexually assaulted her during a scheduled meeting in his office in Sterling.

Agents with the Illinois State Police conducted a search warrant at Lancaster's office in Sterling and at his home in Rock Falls searching for evidence to corroborate the victim's complaint.

He was arrested Thursday on a $150,000 bond.

Officials say he is being charged with two counts of criminal sexual assault and one count of unlawful restraint.

Lancaster has been practicing law in Whiteside County for over 30 years.

The Whiteside County State's Attorney has requested the Rock Island County State's Attorney handle the case to avoid any perception of a conflict of interest.

Anyone with additional information regarding this case is asked to call the Illinois State Police at 815-632-4010 ext. 229.