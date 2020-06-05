Rock Falls man facing murder charges in connection with fatal fire in Sterling

A Rock Falls man arrested in connection with a fatal fire in Sterling that left a woman and two children dead is now facing murder charges.

Steven Coleman, 40, is now charged with six counts of first-degree murder.

He was originally taken into custody on arson charges connected to a fatal fire at Western Apartments in Sterling.

Three people died in the fire, including Carrie Hose, 49, Shayla Walker, 8 and Celina Serrano, 13.

A 35-year-old woman and a 12-year-old girl were able to escape one of the apartments prior to fire and police arriving and were taken to the hospital. Their condition is not known at this time.

Coleman has a preliminary hearing scheduled for June 22.