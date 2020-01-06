Rock Falls police investigating after person is found dead in vacant apartment

Officials are investigating after a person was found dead inside a vacant apartment in Rock Falls.

Officials with the Rock Falls Police Department said on Saturday, Jan. 4, just before 2:30 p.m., they were called to the 400 block of 4th Avenue to an apartment building where they found the body.

The identity is not being released at this time.

An autopsy has been scheduled to determine the cause of death. Police say at this time the death is being investigated as suspicious in nature.

The Rock Falls police department is being assisted by the Illinois State Police Crime Scene Services and the Sterling Police Department.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Rock Falls Police Department at 815-622-1140 or Whiteside County Crime Stoppers at 815-625-STOP.