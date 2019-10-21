Rock Falls police provide extra security at Rock Falls High School

An extra police presence will be at Rock Falls High School due to social media posts that indicated a threat was made towards the school.

Police issued a statement saying on Sunday, Oct. 20, the social media posts were brought to school officials and the police department.

"Throughout the afternoon school and police officials worked to identify the person(s) responsible and to address the posts with them," police released in a statement. "It was determined there was no credible threat of violence, but ouf of an abundance of caution, Rock Falls Police officers provided extra security in and around Rock Falls High School on the morning of Monday, October 21st."

An investigation is ongoing at this time, however, police say no evidence of a credible threat to the safety of students at the school has been found