Rock Falls police search for porch pirate after packages are taken from homes

Police in Rock Falls are asking for the public's help in locating a wanted suspect.

People say the suspect is wanted in connection with taking packages from homes.

Police are reminding residents that the theft of unattended packages from residential porches has become increasingly common.

To protect yourself from becoming a victim, police are urging the following tips:

- Have the package delivered to a trusted neighbor, friend or relative who will be home when it is delivered.

- Ask the shipping service to hold the package for you until you can pick it up in person.

- Use a third-party package receiving service.

If you know who this person is, contact the Whiteside County Sheriffs Office at 815-772-4044.