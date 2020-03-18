Rock Falls police temporarily reducing number of in-person calls for service due to coronavirus concerns

The Rock Falls Police Department is temporarily reducing the number of calls for service officers will be responding to in-person due to concerns over the new coronavirus.

According to the police department, officers will still be responding to all emergency calls for service but will not be accepting any walk-in requests for fingerprints for the duration of the situation.

“At the request of several business owners, we are making public notification that the cash has been removed from the gaming terminals and ATM machines at the gaming locations,” the department said Wednesday.

Officers will be conducting extra security patrols of the business area and all other areas of the city to ensure the safety of the citizens of Rock Falls.

“We request everyone to consider adhering to the recommendations of health officials in order to protect the health and safety of everyone,” the department said.

