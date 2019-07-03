Rock Falls woman keeps her community clean by picking up trash

Looking out into the world, we all see things we don't like. A Rock Falls woman turned that dislike into a mission to make her community clean.

It’s a sunny day in Rock Falls. The flow of the river tries to bring a breeze on a humid day. Teresa Sommers is busy, picking up trash.

“Weather permitting, I am out pretty much every day,” said Teresa Sommers.

She started out with one bag. One bag turned into two, three, and so forth.

“I started two years ago and today this is my 700th bag of trash,” said Sommers.

She goes all over town collecting the filth that others leave behind because to her, it's the right thing to do.

“My granddaughter Zoey, who told me two years ago when she was seven. The earth should be treated with respect and I think that's a good way to look at this,” said Sommers.

Its dirty work and she doesn't get paid. A committee of one, she's determined.

“Get people to realize that just throwing out cigarette butts or a cup or a plastic bottle. If they were to put that in the trash can, what a difference they can make too,” said Sommers.

The work she does has become therapeutic for her since it's not just about keeping Rock Falls clean.

“My father passed away two years ago and I started walking kind of to sort things out in my head,” said Sommers.

During those walks, along the way, she’s also gotten clues from her father named Luke.

“I found a Styrofoam cup that said "Luke" and I just took that as a sign that he's with me when I am on my walks,” said Sommers.

Looking out into the world. We all see things we don't like. The difference is Teresa Sommers is doing something about it.

“We should take care of the things that we do have. Not grumble about the things we don't have,” said Sommers.

Sommers says she has inspired her brother and sister to also pick up trash around the city. She recycles all the cans and plastic she finds and the rest of the trash is dumped at dumpsters at local businesses. She says she plans to keep picking up trash as long as she can.

