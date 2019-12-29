Rock Island Arsenal Museum displaying artwork about veteran experiences

The Rock Island Arsenal Museum is displaying artwork for a limited time to help the community understand veterans and their experiences.

The art display is a part of a national project called the Experiencing Veterans and Artists Collaboration.

For the project, veterans from around the country were interviewed about their experiences. Then, artists created a picture based off their summaries.

There are 15 paintings displayed for the project. Two of the paintings are about Bill Albracht, a local Vietnam Veteran.

Albracht said veterans weren’t treated well after the war. However, he said this art display is an example of how times have changed.

“I’m very happy to see now how America is treating our veterans,” he said.

Albracht said he wanted to participate in this project to help others understand what it's like for veterans coming home after war.

“What I really wanted to focus on was the coming home part, which was by many indications the hardest part about the journey of the Vietnam Veteran was returning home,” he said. “It was too much to explain so we kept it to ourselves.”

The traveling art exhibit is only in the Quad Cities for a limited time. It will stay on display at the museum until February 15th.

Then it will travel to other military locations across the country.