Rock Island Arsenal closing due to weather

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - In a rare move, the Rock Island Arsenal announced it will be closed Wednesday, Jan. 30, due to weather conditions.
Only mission-essential personnel designated by each command will be expected to come to work.
Arsenal. Emergency services and gate security will continue operations. The Arsenal will make a determination on Wednesday as to the
status of operations Thursday.
RIA employees with questions should consult individual chain-of-command or the RIA Inclement weather page: