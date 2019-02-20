Rock Island Arsenal honors African-American troops

The Rock Island Arsenal will hold a special event honoring African-American troops who served on the island during the Civil War.

"Honoring the Legacy: Remembering the 108th USCT" will highlight the history of the nearly 1,000 soldiers from the 108th Regiment of the U.S. Colored Troops who arrived at the Arsenal in September 1984 to serve as guards at the Confederate prisoner of war camp then located on the installation.

Most members of the 108th Regiment were former slaves from Kentucky, and

some chose to settle in the area with their families after the Civil War

ended.

The director of the RIA Museum and a professional storyteller, Shellie Moore Guy, will be the featured speakers. Photos and displays on the 108th Regiment and the prisoner of war camp will be available for viewing.

The event will be held at the RIA Museum on Feb. 24 at 3 p.m. It is free and open to the public.

For more information, call (309) 782-5021 or visit the museum's Web site:http://www.arsenalhistoricalsociety.org/museum/

