Rock Island Arsenal making changes due to COVID-19

The Rock Island Arsenal, along with all other Army installations, will be stepping up its efforts to help control the spread of COVID-19. The new directive is to help protect all workers on the installation.

"We at the Rock Island Arsenal are part of a larger community - the Quad Cities community - and I and leaders of other organizations on the Arsenal have been working with leaders and experts in the Quad Cities as this situation has evolved," Colonel Stephen Marr, commander of the U.S. Army Garrison-Rock Island Arsenal, said.

"We're doing our best to mitigate the impact of the coronavirus outbreak, and we hope to come up with innovative ways to serve our retirees and others who rely on Arsenal services. The Quad Cities is a caring community that pulls together when needed, and just as I'm proud to be part of the Arsenal during these difficult times, I'm equally proud to be a part of the Quad Cities community."

This is just one of several changes to operations over the past few weeks to the workflow of the island.

According to a press release from the Arsenal, "in its simplest terms, a key and essential employee is one who performs tasks that requires his or her physical presence in the work area. And there are tasks we perform that simply cannot be done remotely. This can vary for different commands on the installation and within different missions the commands execute."

The Arsenal will remain restricted to personnel that is labeled key ad essential. Other workers will be working from home or be placed on leave.

The Rock Island National Cemetery will also remain closed to visitors.