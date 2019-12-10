Rock Island City Clerk announces retirement at council meeting citing workplace bullying and harassment as reason

Rock Island City Clerk Judith Gilbert announced she was retiring at Monday's night city council meeting.

She cited workplace bullying and harassment as her reason for the decision.

She claims on the recording of the council meeting posted to the city's YouTube page that this behavior was tolerated and rewarded by city management.

On the recording, she goes on to state despite some caring council members, it has become impossible for her to continue her work without serious injury to her health.

She claimed that it had been a disappointment that such behavior and mindset were allowed to occur and thrive at city hall.

Gilbert said the workplace bullying policy for the city was a sham and only for show.

She then can be seen on the video handing out her formal resignation notice to members of the council before the video ends.