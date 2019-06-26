Rock Island City Council approves refunds for Sunset Marina boat owners

The Mississippi River is finally below "action" stage in the Quad Cities, as in active flood stage, but it may be a while before all is back to normal, especially at Sunset Marina in Rock Island.

Now, some boat owners are getting a refund.

The record-setting flood left the marina a mess. Boats slips have been inaccessible, and utility services have been cut off since late April. During that time, boaters still had to pay rent.

In response, the Rock Island City Council approved a refund for 60 days worth of rent. For all the boats involved, that amounts to about $30,000.

Power should be restored at the marina by July 4.

