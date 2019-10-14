Rock Island City Council to vote on cannabis regulations

The Rock Island City Council is expected to vote on cannabis regulations Monday night.

The Rock Island City Council is expected to vote on cannabis regulations Monday night. The council will hear a presentation on proposed regulations for cannabis businesses. They will also hear a report from the finance department. (KWQC)

Council members will then vote on a cannabis retailers' occupation tax. It would be three percent starting in January when the recreational use of pot becomes legal in Illinois.