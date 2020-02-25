Rock Island Co. Board to vote Tuesday on proposed Hope Creek sale

The Rock Island County Board will meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday for a special meeting to discuss and decide on a resolution authorizing the sale of Hope Creek Care Center in East Moline.

Board members will consider a $6 million bid from Aperion Care Inc. for the county-owned nursing home.

Hope Creek Care Center, 4343 Kennedy Drive, first opened its doors in 2009. In September, the county board voted 18-4 to hire the firm of Marcus and Millichap to seek potential buyers for Hope Creek nursing home and listed the price at $19 million.

Tuesday’s meeting will be on the third-floor board room at the Rock Island County Office Building, 1504 3rd Avenue, Rock Island.

Visit www.rockisland.org or call 309-558-3619 for more information.

