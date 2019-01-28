Rock Island Co. Sheriff's Office lists multiple warming centers in Illinois

The Rock Island County Sheriff's Office has announced multiple warming centers for the Illinois side of the Quad Cities.

Officials also said in case of a large incident, many fire departments will open their stations for affected people. Please call your local department and speak with the fire chief first.

1) South Park Mall: 10 a.m. - 9 p.m.

2) South Rock Island Township: 1019 27th Ave.: 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.

3) Rock Island Township: 2827 7th Ave.: 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.

4) Moline Township: 620 18th Street: 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.

5) South Moline Township: 637 17th Ave. East Moline: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

6) Christian Care Center: 2209 3rd Ave. Rock Island: 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. (If temps are less than 15 degrees)

Genesis Health Systems and Trinity UnityPoint have also offered up spaces for warming centers.

For Genesis' warming centers head to this link.

For Trinity's warming centers head to this link.