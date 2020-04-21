Rock Island Co. Sheriff's Office warn of "sextortion" scam

Law enforcement in Rock Island County are warning residents after recent reports of "sextortion" emails being sent out.

Officials with the sheriff's office took to Facebook with the warning.

According to the sheriff's office, a sextortion email is when criminals email someone and make claims that they've implanted malware on their computer. By doing this, according to the cyber criminals, they were able to take screen shots of the person looking at porn along with video recorded from their webcam.

"They will claim to have put the screenshots and webcam footage side by side to create an embarrassing video that they are going to send to family and friends unless you pay them money," police said. "The payment is usually requested to be made in bitcoins, to a BTC address that they provide in the email."

Officials say they will then provide "proof" by sharing a password that may have been used at some point. Officials say they may have obtained this password as a result of a data breach.

"These emails are scams and are used to frighten you into sending money," police said. "Our advice is to simply delete the email and change your passwords on a regular basis to avoid a data breach."