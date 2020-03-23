Rock Island Co. WIC program waives clinic visit requirement; WIC visit types

Officials with the Rock Island County Health Department have announced the waiver of all clinic visit requirements and WIC visit types for the county's WIC program. Officials say this is due to the COVID-19 pandemic and it will be in place until further notice.

"Required initial and 6-month certifications will take place by telephone interview," officials announced in the release. "Clients are urged to understand that the process could take 30-45 minutes. Clients are asked to provide the most recent height, weight and hemoglobin information from prenatal, postpartum, or well-baby/child visits, if possible. Please call 309-794-7070 to talk with a staff member."

"A WIC staff member will provide age-appropriate nutrition education over the phone. Clients are encouraged to ask questions of our experts in nutrition, just as they would during a visit in the clinic.

“We know these are trying times for families,” said Janet Hill, chief operating officer of the Rock Island County Health Department. “WIC has been here for our families for almost 50 years, and we know how much they depend on us to get the food and nutrition education they need to keep their children healthy and growing.”

WIC’s mission is to assure healthy pregnancies, healthy birth outcomes, and healthy growth and development for women, infants, and children up to age 5 who are at nutritional risk. WIC positively affects Rock Island County in many ways, including offering nutritional education and breastfeeding support, bringing money and food into the community, supporting local farmers, and fostering community partnerships that improve access to healthy foods and social service needs. Each year, Rock Island WIC clients spend more than $2 million in local stores and pharmacies.

Across the nation, about 53 percent of all infants born in the U.S. are on WIC. The numbers are similar for Rock Island County."