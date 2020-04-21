Rock Island Co. releases Covid-19 numbers for April 21

The Rock Island County Health Department reported 13 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, April 21, 2020. That brings the total number of cases to 281. Currently, 21 patients are hospitalized.

The new cases include:

• A man in his 60s who is being treated in a local hospital

• A man in his 60s who is being treated in a local hospital

• A man in his 50s who is being treated in a local hospital

• A woman in her 80s who is being treated in a local hospital

• A woman in her 70s who is being treated in a local hospital

• A man in his 70s who is isolating at home

• A man in his 30s who is isolating at home

• A man in his 30s who is isolating at home

• A boy in his teens who is isolating at home

• A woman in her 60s who is isolating at home

• A woman in her 50s who is isolating at home

• A woman in her 30s who is isolating at home

• A woman in her 20s who is isolating at home

The county will not release any additional information about the patients due to privacy laws.

Meanwhile, the State of Illinois reports 1,551 new cases for a total of 33,059 since the outbreak began. There are also 119 additional deaths from the disease, mostly in the Chicago area.

