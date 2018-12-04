Rock Island Coca-Cola distributor warehouse relocating to Walcott

A Quad City business is moving from Illinois to Iowa. The Atlantic Coca-Cola Bottling Company in Rock Island is relocating to Walcott. The Coca-Cola distributor warehouse is in the process of being built and they hope to relocate to the new place in March.

“We don't have the ability to expand here, so that Walcott location certainly tripling our docks and offering that expansion was certainly key in the decision,” said Alan Sanderson, General Manager Atlantic Bottling Co.

The company is working with the Iowa 80 group. Who will own and develop the 100,000 square foot building. Atlantic Bottling will lease the 9 acre land from the group. The new facility will include a larger warehouse, and a parking area. Although the move means leaving one state it's a win for another.

“What it does is it diversify the industry in this area by bringing this in,” said John Kostichek, Mayor of Walcott.

Walcott Mayor Kostichek says this will improve the community and bring a boost to the local businesses as well.

“It’s a great boost and it says a lot for our community that they wanted to come to Walcott,” said Mayor Kostichek,

All 150 employees from the Rock Island facility will keep their jobs and although all goods must come to an end. The Coca-Cola distributor says they are grateful for the Rock Island facility.

“Especially the last six to nine months business has been very good for us,” said Sanderson. "The Quad City community has been very good for us and we have added a significant amount of positions in the last few months,”

Atlantic Botting says a lot of their transports go from the Quad Cities to Dubuque and Cedar Rapids. The Walcott site will get its trucks closer to those areas.

TV6 reached out to the City of Rock Island and the City Manager says they never want to see a business leave but this is a consolidation, so it's not an issue with the location. They are working with the property owners to secure a new tenant. He also says there should be no immediate impact on taxes.

The City of Walcott has an agreement with Atlantic Bottling Company to provide a property tax rebate up to $460,000 over 5 years.

