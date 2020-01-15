Rock Island Community Foundation receives $2.1 million donation

The Rock Island Community Foundation received a donation on Wednesday of $2.1 million.

The gift was announced at the Quad City Botanical Center by the attorney for the Rosemary Woodward Trust and the nephew of Rosemary Woodward.

Eight organizations will be eligible to receive the funding.

"She was very caring and loved children, and many of the organizations have a lot to do with youth, helping the kids, and she was very interested in that. And her background as a nurse, and that she was just that caring type of a person, so Rosemary would be very happy to be here today if she could," Steve Woodward said,

Rosemary Woodward was a nurse and longtime resident of Rock Island who gave generously of her time and resources to make the community a better place.