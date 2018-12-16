Rock Island County Coroner and Police investigate homicide

The Rock Island County Coroner, Brian Gustafson, confirmed to TV-6 he and the Rock Island Police Department are investigating an early morning homicide.

According to Gustafson, a 30-year-old male was pronounced dead at a local hospital. Gustafson says this happened around 4:30 to 5:00 a.m. Sunday morning.

An autopsy is scheduled for tomorrow. Gustafson says the death was not related to a gunshot wound.

The identity is not being released at this time, pending family notification.

TV-6 has reached out to Rock Island Police, they would not confirm any information with us at this time. TV-6 is waiting for a call back from the police department.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.