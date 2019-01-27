Rock Island County Board and Rock Island County Public Building Commission ordered to raze courthouse and turn it into a greenspace

Rock Island County Board and Rock Island County Public Building Commission are "ordered to raze the Rock Island Courthouse and turn that area into a green space and complete the required security additions," according to an administrative order signed by Judge Braud on Friday.

In the administrative order obtained by KWQC Judge Braud states that "unfortunately, the building's present condition poses a real and present danger to the 1,000 persons per week that enter the newly constructed Annex." He says that as a vacant building it poses a security risk and that "nearly 100 courthouse windows provides a vantage point of the annex." He sites a "bullet hole through the window of a judge's chamber int he old courthouse" to validate the concern.

In the administrative order, Judge Braud also sites the building structure as a concern for public safety. "Water infiltration is causing jagged chunks of stone facade...to periodically break loose..and fall to the sidewalk below...This creates an immediate hazard to pedestrians and staff as they access the annex and a liability risk to county taxpayers."

Rock Island Mayor Mike Thoms says although his administrative order has been issued a lot would have to happen before demolition can being. One of those steps would be for a company to obtain a permit to begin demolition and the city says none have been issued at this time.

Mayor Mike Thoms spoke to KWQC on Sunday and said that he would issue a permit in accordance with the law. "As soon as they the county or the board or the commission that owns the building meets the requirements. Two that I'm aware of. a sign off from the DNR (Department of Natural Resources) and I believe that's related to the asbestos and then from the state historic preservation committee or commission. They need a letter saying they sign off on it. So those are the two things we're waiting for and then we would issue it just like we would anybody else," says Mayor Thoms.

But according to the Administrative Order Judge Braud believes "The Preservation Act does not apply to the courthouse." He also says that that the appellate nor the circuit courts fall under the jurisdiction of the Department. And that "any review of a chief judge's decision by the Department of Natural Resources would violate the Separation of Powers Clause contained int he Illinois Constitution."

But Mayor Mike Thoms says the city attorney disagrees. "There is a difference of opinion. I do know that the attorney, the judge that the county has representing them has talked to the city attorney and the two of them have been going back and forth on definitions of the ordinances and what is required and what is not. to my knowledge, there has been no agreement reached."

KWQC spoke with sources close to the courthouse preservation movement and they say the next step would most likely be for someone close to the state preservation movement to file an effective lawsuit and for a court-ordered injunction to be issued.