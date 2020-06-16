Rock Island County Board approves new sale of Hope Creek Care Center for $4 mill.

The Rock Island County Board approved Tuesday night the sale of county-owned Hope Creek Care Center to Infinity Health Care Inc., an Illinois-based company.

During the board meeting, 21 people voted yes on the proposal, three voted no, and one member was absent.

Under the operation of Infinity Health Care Inc., the East Moline facility will maintain part of its name, and will be called 'Hope Creek Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.'

The sale was approved for $4 million, with the company putting a $250,000 deposit down. The county's outside legal counsel, Attorney Chuck Sheets of Polsinelli Law, said they have been told the deposit had been placed in escrow ahead of the board's vote, and has already been wire transferred to the law firm's account. They are hoping to confirm the transaction by Wednesday morning.

Back in February, the board voted to sell the center to Aperion Care for $6 million, far below the $19 million listing price. Aperion later amended its offer to $3.65 million, and then back to $4 million when they found out there was another potential operator, Infinity Health Care Inc.

County Board Chairman Richard Brunk said when Aperion learned what the other party offered, they matched its offer.

In May, Aperion Care's amended offer of $4 million was rejected by the board and the board felt Infinity's offer was the path to take.

According to Brunk, Infinity Health Care Inc. was not one of two original offers made. It came to light when Aperion was not able to follow through on its original $6 million offer.

The legal counsel explained state law mandates that the employment of employees with Hope Creek Care Center ends with Rock Island County when Infinity Health Care begins operating the facility, and Rock Island County will be required to pay out employees' benefits/time earned.

That part of the legal process must take place, and then the new operator will have the opportunity to hire employees right back. It was discussed during Tuesday's meeting that Infinity Health Care plans to hire all current employees, and plans to add new jobs.

The legal counsel says they hope to close by July 1, however, it is more realistic that the closing will happen by September 1 due to an approval process in the state.

Brunk said the top priority of the county is to ensure Hope Creek Care Center stays open as a resource for residents, future residents, and for employees.

By selling the center, Brunk said, it will relieve the burden of an 'unsustainable financial obligation.' Brunk estimates the county loses tens of thousands per month from the nursing home.

He said last year there was a $1.2 million operational shortfall from a gap in Medicaid reimbursement. The money the county is reimbursed to pay for the residents on Medicaid does not cover the cost of care, said Brunk.

The County Administrator, according to Brunk, had a conversation with representatives of Infinity Health Care during a recent trip to Hope Creek Care Center, about maintaining the name of a wing named in honor of former Congressman Lane Evans, who spent his final years in the facility.

He said the wing will maintain its name it has held for many years.

Brunk told TV6 the approval of the sale makes it "that much closer to ensuring the home's future stability for current residents, employees, and those in the future."

You can read the summary of the asset purchase agreement by clicking here.