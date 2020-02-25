Rock Island County Board approves sale of Hope Creek Care Center

The Rock Island County Board approved the sale of the county-owned nursing home for $6 million on Tuesday. The sale of Hope Creek Care Center passed in a 17 to 5 vote.

"In an ideal world we would be able to continue with the county nursing home. We would be able to tell people that if you don't have somewhere to go, if you don't have someone to care for you, here we are. Unfortunately that's not the world we're living in," Rock Island County Board Chairman Richard Brunk said.

The $6 million sale was less than the $19 million listing price, but the board said it was the highest offer they received.

Hope Creek, which opened in 2009, continued to lose the county money and the sale still leaves it with a financial loss.

"It's simply not sustainable. If we would have even attempted to continue to operate the home, it would have literally been a downward spiral," Brunk said.

The board sold Hope Creek to Aperion Care, Inc. which runs facilities across Illinois and Indiana. For some people who spoke against the sale, selling to a private company is the wrong decision.

Our hopes and our concerns are for the residents and employees. As the union who represents them right now, we're going to be doing everything we can to make sure our members rights are protected. At the same time, we are going to continue to be the vocal advocate for the residents," Joshua Schipp, a staff representative for Council 31 of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees, said.

Graeme Jewell, who's grandmother lives at the nursing home, was disappointed in Tuesday's vote.

"I'm going to be paying attention to it. I've already taken pictures of the facility. How clean it is, so I can compare it if it gets dirty. And I know the staff, the kind of care they get there, and if I start noticing a downturn in that, I'm going to be here at this meeting letting them know," he said.

Chairman Brunk stands by his decision to vote in favor of the sale, because he believes it was the best decision for all.

"It keeps employees employed. It keeps the jobs in our community. It keeps the beds available for the community, available for the residents," he said.

The facility will remain open through the ownership transfer process, which could happen as soon as August.