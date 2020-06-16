Rock Island County Board to consider sale of Hope Creek Care Center Tuesday

The Rock Island County Board on Tuesday will consider a resolution authorizing the sale of the county-owned Hope Creek Care Center.

(KWQC)

In February, the board voted to sell the center to Aperion Care for $6 million, far below the $19 million listing price.

In May, Aperion Care amended its offer to $4 million, which was then rejected by the board.

Now the board is considering an offer from Infinity Healthcare Inc., a company based in Illinois.

The county has been losing money to operate Hope Creek for years.

The resolution will be discussed at the county board meeting at 5:30 p.m.

