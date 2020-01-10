Rock Island County Clerk's Office accepting applications for Election Judges

The Rock Island County Clerk's Office is accepting applications for those who want to serve as Election Judges for the Primary and General Elections.

County Clerk Karen Kinney says she expects high voter turnout at both elections and more Election Judges will make the process go more smoothly for voters.

Individuals who are interested in serving as an Election Judge should contact the Rock Island County Clerk's Office by January 31, 2020, to find out more and to schedule a training session.

For more information on judges and voting, click here