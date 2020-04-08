Rock Island County Court Complex requires visitors wear face covering

The Rock Island County Sheriff's office announced that anyone visiting the Rock Island County Court Complex will be required to wear a face-covering starting Thursday, April 9th. This can include an N95 mask, a scarf, or a homemade cloth covering.

Sheriff Gerald Bustos explained in a press release this is in accordance with "newly recommended guidelines from both the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH)."

Bustos goes on to say they will be unable to provide visitors with masks due to the nationwide demand for protective facial coverings.

"Again, the health and safety of both our employees, plus the visiting public, is our primary concern for instituting these new restrictions," said Bustos.