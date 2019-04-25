Rock Island County: Don't throw sandbags in the trash

While the floodwater on the Mississippi River is going back up the Rock Island County Sheriff's Office wants to remind people what to do with items exposed to flood water, when the river goes back down.

Disposal of items exposed to flood water should be done properly. You can dispose of furinture or white goods yourself by taking them to your local landfill - there may be a cost associated with this. Or, you may call your refuse provider for a ‘special bulk pick-up’. Many providers offer this option a couple of times per year, or on request.

Sandbags contaminated by flood water should not be placed with regular garbage for pick-up or dumped in streets, ditches, or thrown down a drain. Floodwater is generally considered to be polluted and a biohazard.

Also, well water should be tested if the well cap/vent was exposed to flood waters. The Rock Island County Public Health Department will test your well water at a reduced fee.

The National Weather Service advises that the flooding for the Mississippi will continue to rise and fall through the entire month of May.