Rock Island County Fair calf naming contest

The Rock Island County Fair would like the public's help in naming a newborn calf. The County Fair officials say they had fun with the 'Name the Baby Calf' contest last year and they wanted to do it again this year.

The calf was born late Tuesday, July 17th, 2019.

Here is how the contest works:

1) Go to the Rock Island County Fair's Facebook Page

2) Submit your calf name suggestions in the comments in the contest post before noon on Wednesday, July 17th, 2019.

3) VOTE! The two names with the most "likes" will be entered into a poll to determine a winner.

The contest winner will be announced at noon on Thursday, July 18th, 2019 and will receive 2 free ride bracelets and a meet-and-greet with the baby calf they named! The runner-up will receive 1 free ride bracelet. Bracelets can be used Friday from 5-10pm or Saturday from 1-5pm.