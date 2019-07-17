Rock Island County Fair celebrates 150 years

The Rock Island County Fair is back! They’ve been bringing entertainment and education to the community for 150 years with livestock shows, carnival rides, food, and live entertainment, to name just a few of the attractions.

Some of the shows this year include Demolition Derby, Night of Destruction, Diesel Drag & Pull, and SuperCross. With a stacked schedule running through Sunday, there is something for everyone.

We’re headed out there Wednesday morning to find out how people can both have fun out there but also keep cool, despite the scorching temps in the week ahead.

For tickets and information head over here.

