Rock Island County Health Department announces 17 additional COVID-19 cases

The Rock Island County Health Department has announced 17 new positive COVID-19 cases.

Officials said this brings the total number of cases in the county to 42.

The information provided on the cases is as follows:

• A woman in her 60s who is being treated in a local hospital

• A man in his 70s who is being treated in a local hospital

• A man in his 70s who is isolating at home

• A woman in her 50s who is isolating at home

• A man in his 30s who is isolating at home

• A woman in her 50s who is isolating at home

• A woman in her 30s who is isolating at home

• A man in his 30s who is isolating at home

• A man in his 20s who is isolating at home

• A man in his 60s who is isolating at home

• A woman in her 40s who is isolating at home

• A man in his 50s who is isolating at home

• A woman in her 20s who is isolating at home

• A man in his 50s who is isolating at home

• A woman in her 40s who is isolating at home

• A man in his 20s who is isolating at home

• A woman in her 30s who is isolating at home

Officials said no additional information is available about the cases due to federal privacy laws.

Nita Ludwig, Rock Island County Health Department administrator said, “We understand that this is a large number, but it reflects what we have been saying for several weeks now: COVID-19 is circulating widely in our community."

According to Ludwig, “Social distancing remains the best way to keep from getting sick. Residents only should be leaving home for essential work, food and supplies."

On Friday the CDC recommended people who are not showing signs of the illness wear a cloth face covering in public places, especially places where social distancing is more difficult (grocery stores, pharmacies, etc.).

"Individuals also should be careful not to touch their eyes, nose, and mouth when removing their face covering and wash hands immediately after removing," said the Rock Island County Health Department.

Rock Island County Health Department officials said a tutorial of how to make masks is available at richd.org and the Rock Island County Health Department Facebook page. This is what they said you will need:

• Two 10-inch x 6-inch rectangles of cotton fabric

• Two 6-inch pieces of elastic (or rubber bands, string, cloth strips, or hair ties)

• Needle and thread (or bobby pin)

• Scissors

• Sewing machine

Ludwig said, “The CDC does not recommend that masks be placed on children younger than 2, anyone who has trouble breathing or those who are unconscious or unable to remove the mask without help."

“Surgical masks or N-95 respirators still are not appropriate for use by the general public – those are potentially lifesaving supplies needed for healthcare workers and first responders,” said Ludwig.

