Rock Island County Health Dept. reports first COVID-19 case

The Rock Island County Health Dept. is reporting the first case of COVID-19 in the county.

According to the RICHD, the first case is a man in his 60s. He is being treated at a local hospital.

“Our first official case in Rock Island County confirms what we have been saying for more than a week: COVID-19 is circulating in our community,” said Nita Ludwig, public health administrator in Rock Island County. “We must prevent the further spread of this life-threatening virus.”