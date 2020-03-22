Rock Island County Health Dept. reports first COVID-19 case

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY, Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island County Health Dept. is reporting the first case of COVID-19 in the county.
According to the RICHD, the first case is a man in his 60s. He is being treated at a local hospital.
“Our first official case in Rock Island County confirms what we have been saying for more than a week: COVID-19 is circulating in our community,” said Nita Ludwig, public health administrator in Rock Island County. “We must prevent the further spread of this life-threatening virus.”
For up-to-date information on COVID-19, visit the Rock Island Health Dept. webpage, or the Illinois Dept. of Public Health.