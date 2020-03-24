Rock Island County Health Dept. reports second confirmed COVID-19 case

Officials with the Rock Island County Health Department have announced the second confirmed COVID-19 case in the county.

The first case was announced on Monday.

Officials say a man in his 70's tested positive and is now the second in the county. He is currently receiving treatment.

“Now that we have two official cases — and others who have been tested and are awaiting results — Quad Citians need to understand that COVID-19 is circulating widely in our community,” said Nita Ludwig, public health administrator in Rock Island County. “Both of our cases have been older residents, and older patients because of their age are at higher risk of the infection becoming serious.”

The best ways to prevent spread of COVID-19 include:

· Social distancing by staying at home as much as possible.

· Keeping at least 6 feet between you and anyone else

· Washing your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds each time and using hand sanitizer when washing your hands is not possible.

· Covering coughs and sneezes with a tissue or into your elbow.

· Staying home when you are ill.

You can read more from the release below.

“We must follow medical and public health advice to reduce a sudden rise in infections — called flattening the curve. Stay home when you sick and do your part,” Ludwig said.

Approximately 80 percent of patients infected with COVID-19 will experience mild to moderate illness, but they risk spreading the virus to people whose immune systems are compromised. Those who are ill must stay home and isolate themselves from others in their house until:

· You have had no fever for at least 72 hours (that is three full days of no fever without the use of medicine that reduces fevers)

AND

· other symptoms (cough, shortness of breath) have improved

AND

· at least 7 days have passed since your symptoms first appeared.

If you think you may need to seek healthcare, call first. Your provider can assess whether you need to be seen in the office or whether you can recover at home. Most mildly ill patients do not need to go to their healthcare provider or be tested to confirm they have COVID-19.