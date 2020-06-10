Rock Island County Health Dept. reports seven new additional COVID-19 cases

Seven new COVID-19 cases have been reported out of Rock Island County, this brings the county total to 753.

There is currently one patient that is in the hospital seeking treatment.

The count's death toll remains at 28.

The new cases are:

· A man in his 40s who is isolating at home

· A man in his 40s who is isolating at home

· A man in his 30s who is isolating at home

· A man in his 30s who is isolating at home

· A man in his 20s who is isolating at home

· A woman in her 30s who is isolating at home

· A girl younger than 10 who is isolating at home

No additional information regarding these cases is available due to federal privacy laws.

“Tuesday we announced that we had no new cases but cautioned that we believed it to be part of statewide downward trend,” said Janet Hill, chief operating officer at the Rock Island County Health Department. “We’re all eager for a break from the virus, but as we have seen across the world, COVID-19 is spreading in hot, humid conditions. COVID-19 isn’t taking the summer off.”

Remember, you control how you respond to COVID-19:

· Stay home as much as possible and especially when ill

· Keep at least 6 feet between you and anyone else

· Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer

· Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue or into your elbow

· Wear a face covering when you must go out for essential supplies