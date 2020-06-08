Rock Island County Health Dept. to host diaper pickup event on Tuesday

The Rock Island County Health Department will be holding a diaper pickup event on Tuesday, June 9. This will be held at the health department located at 2112 25th Avenue in Rock Island.

Officials say the event will be held from 1 - 3 p.m.

Families can receive 50 diapers per child from Loving Bottoms Diaper Bank and Hiney Heroes. Rock Island County Health Department partners are hoping to bring 20,000 diapers to give away.

This event is for Rock Island County residents, but a similar event will be announced soon for Scott County families.

Diapers strain the finances of many families, even in non-COVID-19 times. According to Hiney Heroes,1 in 3 families reports have a diaper need. Disposable diapers cost up to $80 a month per child, and no state or federal safety-net program allows benefits to be used for diapers.

Hiney Heroes offers help to local families through the generosity of others. If you wish to donate to this 501-3(c) organization, visit their website at hineyheroes.com. All donations are tax exempt.