Rock Island County Integrity Task Force investigating Rock Island officer-involved shooting

The Rock Island County Integrity Task Force has not yet released the name of a man who they say was shot by Rock Island police officers following a domestic disturbance Saturday night.

The integrity task force, which was activated to investigate the shooting, said the man remained in critical condition at OSF Healthcare in Peoria.

"The suspect’s name is not being released at this time during the investigation while investigators gather more information," the integrity task force said in a media release.

The names of the officers involved also have not been released as of early Monday night. They remain on administrative leave per department protocol.

At 8:36 p.m. Saturday, Rock Island officers were investigating a complaint of a domestic disturbance at an apartment in the 2900 block of 5th Avenue, the integrity task force said in the release.

Rock Island police said Sunday officers received a report of two women being held against their will inside the apartment by a man.

The caller reported the man had a gun, according to the integrity task force. Several officers surrounded the apartment and tried to make contact with the people inside, but a man escaped through a window at the back of the residence, according to the release.

He was reportedly armed with a gun, according to the release.

Officers that had surrounded the outside of the apartment encountered the man and a confrontation occurred resulting in officers firing their weapons, according to the release.

The man suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital and was later transported to Peoria for more advanced treatment.

A gun was recovered at the scene by an Illinois State Police Crime Scene Investigator, according to the release.

The integrity task force will turn over its findings to Rock Island County State’s Attorney Dora Villarreal for review once it completes its investigation.

“It is extremely important that the public allow investigators time to gather information in order to answer questions and determine all the facts,” the task force said in the release. “Currently a team of Integrity Task Force investigators is canvassing the neighborhood, conducting witness interviews, collecting evidence and reviewing videos, radio traffic, 911 calls, and more.

“The Rock Island Police Department does have body cameras. The State’s Attorney will make any decisions regarding criminal charges once all the facts have been gathered. This process does take time to complete and we will update the public on the status of the investigation as it moves along.”

The task force added there are no further suspects at large and no further danger to the public.

The task force asks anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or use the P3 Tips app.