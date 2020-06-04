Rock Island County NAACP calls for change in local law enforcement

The Rock Island County NAACP Is recommending local law enforcement protocol changes.

(KWQC)

The statement comes a week after the death of George Floyd while in Minneapolis Police custody, Protests have now erupted across the country.

“These protesters are saying enough is enough. We’re not allowing this to happen in America any longer," Bonnie Ballard, the Law Enforcement Coordinator for Rock Island County NAACP said, “A lot of people have been angry and afraid for a long time, but with this incident. This death that happened, that just brought out everything from every person. We saw this. Everybody saw this and knew it was wrong.”

The Rock Island County NAACP is now recommending nine items to strengthen the relationship between law enforcement and the community. It includes the following:

- Require officers to de-escalate tensions, where possible, by communicating with subjects, maintaining distance and otherwise eliminating the need to use force

- Banning officers’ use of choke hold or strangling civilians

- Require officers to intervene and stop excessive force by other officers and to report these incidents immediately to a supervisor

- Restrict officers from shooting at moving vehicles, which is regarded as a particularly dangerous and ineffective tactic

- Develop a Force Continuum that limits the types of force and/or weapons that can be used to respond to specific types of resistance

- Require officers to exhaust all other means before resorting to deadly force

- Require officers to give a verbal warning when possible, before shooting at a civilian

- Require officers to report each time they use use force or threaten to use force against civilians

- Training regarding the impact of cultural bias on the exchange between the officer and person of color

“We know what the problems are. So let’s make things happen for the betterment of the communities of America. Timeout for looking the other way. Timeout for that. You see something that’s happening to an individual that you know is wrong, say something. Do something,” Ballard.

In Ballard's role, she and law enforcement departments in the Illinois Quad City area began actively to work together to create a better relationship, with a goal of closing the gap between the two.

“Don’t wait for something to happen and react. Then it’s too late. Let’s be proactive. Let’s talk about these things. Let’s do something. Let’s act. Stop pushing stuff under the rug and we will have a better community, a better state, a better America,” Ballard, “Each and everyone of us needs to look in the mirror and say am I a part of the problem, or am I part of the solution.”

As part of the statement, the following message said:

This branch and the aforementioned law enforcement departments are saddened and shocked over the tragic death of George Floyd and remain committed to ensure all citizens are treated fairly and equally through ethical behavior, community partnership and leadership.

The NAACP was formed in 1909 in New York City by a group committed to fixing social injustices.