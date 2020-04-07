Rock Island County Sheriff's Office receives donation of first aid kits

Rock Island County law enforcement officials are thanking the owners of Greenbriar Motors after a "very generous" donation of first aid kits.

Officials said they were thanking Jeff Williams, Bob Murray and Kathy Murray, the owners of Greenbriar Motors, after they donated individual first aid kits for each deputy sheriff at the office.

The individual first aid kits are tactical operator response kits that are specific to treating serious traumatic wounds their deputies may encounter.

"We greatly appreciate their dedication to help our deputies and the communities we serve," officials with the sheriff's office said on Tuesday.