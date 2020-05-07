Rock Island County announces 18 new cases of COVID-19; one additional death

Health officials have announced 18 additional cases of COVID-19 in Rock Island and one additional death.

Officials say a man in his 70's died due to COVID-19. His death brings the county total to 17 deaths.

“All of our residents who have died are loved by their families and friends,” said Nita Ludwig, administrator of the Rock Island County Health Department. “We as a community must do our part for those whose immune systems can’t fight off this disease. Please stay home as much as possible, wear a face covering and practice social distancing when going out for food and essential supplies, and wash your hands frequently. These are the only tools we have to gain control of this pandemic. Your individual actions affect the community as a whole.”

In addition, the health department reports 18 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 548 cases. Currently, 21 patients are hospitalized.

The new cases are:

· A man in his 30s who is being treated in a hospital

· A man in his 40s who is being treated in a hospital

· A man in his 80s who is isolating at home

· A man in his 70s who is isolating at home

· A man in his 50s who is isolating at home

· A man in his 50s who is isolating at home

· A man in his 40s who is isolating at home

· A man in his 40s who is isolating at home

· A man in his 30s who is isolating at home

· A man in his 30s who is isolating at home

· A man in his 20s who is isolating at home

· A woman in her 70s who is isolating at home

· A woman in her 60s who is isolating at home

· A woman in her 30s who is isolating at home

· A woman in her 30s who is isolating at home

· A woman in her 30s who is isolating at home

· A woman in her 20s who is isolating at home

· A girl in her teens who is isolating at home

No additional information regarding these cases is available due to federal privacy laws.